A Rose is a Rose by skipt07
69 / 365

A Rose is a Rose

FoR2022 High key
Another of my wide's roses. This time I used a bud and I put it on the lightbox that my dear supporting wife bought for me for Christmas. The first of hopefully many using it. [BoB]

That you for your views, very kind comments and faves on my Flash of red photo yesterday! ❤️️
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Skip Tribby 😎

@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two, it's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
