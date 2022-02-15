Sign up
69 / 365
A Rose is a Rose
FoR2022 High key
Another of my wide's roses. This time I used a bud and I put it on the lightbox that my dear supporting wife bought for me for Christmas. The first of hopefully many using it. [BoB]
That you for your views, very kind comments and faves on my Flash of red photo yesterday! ❤️️
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Skip Tribby 😎
ace
@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two, it's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
2623
photos
175
followers
168
following
18% complete
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
63
279
64
65
66
67
68
69
Views
5
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
15th February 2022 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
for2022
