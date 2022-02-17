Previous
FoR2022 - Lines by skipt07
FoR2022 - Lines

Maybe I stretched the theme a bit using the stems of the roses and the shape of the vase as an interpretation of lines? [BoB]
17th February 2022

Skip Tribby

@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two, it's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
Mags
Gorgeous black and white!
February 17th, 2022  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
February 17th, 2022  
