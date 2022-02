FoR2022 - Shape

I read an article in the Epoch Times about a macro photographer that takes photos of snowflakes. They were unbelievably beautiful.

Since the rain stopped yesterday and it snowed last night and most of the day I thought I'd try my hand at it. I need a lot of practice, a flash ring for my camera, and I'm going to try to add an extension tube to my macro lens. [BoB]



