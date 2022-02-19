Sign up
73 / 365
FoR2022 High Key
Taking advantage of the roses lasting and being a great subject. [BoB]
Thank you for your views , comments and faves of my snowflake photo. They mean a lot to me!
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Skip Tribby 😎
ace
@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two, it's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
2628
photos
174
followers
167
following
67
68
11
69
70
71
72
73
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
19th February 2022 4:52pm
Milanie
ace
Lovely on black
February 22nd, 2022
