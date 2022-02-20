Previous
FoR2022 by skipt07
FoR2022

A change of subjects for the Flash of Red Challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46128/flash-of-red-february-2022

A little ICM. A grove of trees. Much better on black,
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Skip Tribby 😎

ace
@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two, it's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
