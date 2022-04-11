Previous
Heavy Metal Apple by skipt07
97 / 365

Heavy Metal Apple

Just having fun with this photo I took of half of a Jonagold apple that I sliced to share with my wife.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two, it's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen
Simply beautiful, makes a really strong image.
April 15th, 2022  
