White Daffodil by skipt07
White Daffodil

Many years ago, my wife's father gave us some daffodil bulbs. They were very small. Finally, the bulbs have grown enough to produce larger blossoms. This is one of them.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two, it's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
Linda Godwin
Nice yellow glow in the center
April 15th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful image
April 15th, 2022  
