97 / 365
White Daffodil
Many years ago, my wife's father gave us some daffodil bulbs. They were very small. Finally, the bulbs have grown enough to produce larger blossoms. This is one of them.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
2
2
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two, it's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
2652
photos
175
followers
166
following
26% complete
View this month »
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
14th April 2022 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda Godwin
Nice yellow glow in the center
April 15th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful image
April 15th, 2022
