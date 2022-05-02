First Year Track

Our youngest granddaughter is participating for the first time in track. She started out participating in the javelin, discus, broad jump, and 200 meters. From the beginning, she dropped out of javelin because the javelin throwers had to stay an extra hour after the others. She then dropped out of the broad jump out of frustration. The coach wouldn't work with the 7th graders to help them with technique and she kept fouling. Now she's putting most of her focus on the discus which she is doing quite well. She beat an 8th grader for distance in this meet by one and a half feet. (46 cm)