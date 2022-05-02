Previous
Next
First Year Track by skipt07
104 / 365

First Year Track

Our youngest granddaughter is participating for the first time in track. She started out participating in the javelin, discus, broad jump, and 200 meters. From the beginning, she dropped out of javelin because the javelin throwers had to stay an extra hour after the others. She then dropped out of the broad jump out of frustration. The coach wouldn't work with the 7th graders to help them with technique and she kept fouling. Now she's putting most of her focus on the discus which she is doing quite well. She beat an 8th grader for distance in this meet by one and a half feet. (46 cm)
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two, it's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Glad she is continueing to try. The coaches should give 7th graders guidance if they want to build the team.
May 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise