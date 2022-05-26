Previous
Blue Jay Surveying Its Surroundings by skipt07
Blue Jay Surveying Its Surroundings

One of many blue jays that frequent our feeder. [BoB]
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Skip Tribby - ​...

@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two. It's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
June 3rd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture
June 3rd, 2022  
