189 / 365
One
I removed one of the roses from the arrangement my wife brought home to single out its beauty from the rest.
thank you all for your views, faves, and very kind comments on my Lily photo yesterday and placing it in the Popular and Trending Pages!
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
3
0
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012.
2758
photos
177
followers
167
following
51% complete
View this month »
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
13th October 2022 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Nick
I posted a shot really similar to this yesterday, but actually mine is not quite so good.
October 14th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous light
October 14th, 2022
haskar
ace
Such beautiful rose.
October 14th, 2022
