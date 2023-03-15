Sign up
Surprise Awakening
This wasn't exactly what we expected to see on March 15. Not that this is unusual, it's just that we have been experiencing above-normal temps and now we are getting more of a taste of February weather.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
4
0
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
8
8
4
Composition and Design
Canon EOS 90D
15th March 2023 10:37am
Casablanca
ace
I still remember that it snowed the day I was baptised as a teenager and that was April 15th! Snow is only weird methinks if it is still doing it in May! Seasons can rollercoaster it a bit sometimes. Nice view you have.
March 17th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty shot and winter has come back.
March 17th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 17th, 2023
Kathy
ace
It's March. Nice look at the bit of snow in the field.
March 17th, 2023
