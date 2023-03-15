Previous
Surprise Awakening by skipt07
Surprise Awakening

This wasn't exactly what we expected to see on March 15. Not that this is unusual, it's just that we have been experiencing above-normal temps and now we are getting more of a taste of February weather.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Casablanca ace
I still remember that it snowed the day I was baptised as a teenager and that was April 15th! Snow is only weird methinks if it is still doing it in May! Seasons can rollercoaster it a bit sometimes. Nice view you have.
March 17th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty shot and winter has come back.
March 17th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 17th, 2023  
Kathy ace
It's March. Nice look at the bit of snow in the field.
March 17th, 2023  
