Keep Your Fingers Crossed by skipt07
281 / 365

Keep Your Fingers Crossed

Not that I believe in luck, but I saw this ceramic piece in a store and thought it looked like a good still-life subject. There was another piece that the fingers were in the shape of the peace sign.

There are a number of theories for the origins of this expression but the one that historians give most credit to is that the crossing of fingers started in the early days of Christianity when the religion was banned and followers were forced to develop secret signs to communicate with each other. One such sign is thought to have been the crossing of fingers by two people on meeting, who would identify themselves to each other by forming an L shape with their thumb and forefinger and then touching their thumbs together and crossing their index fingers to form a fish symbol (the ichthys, Greek for fish, being the ancient symbol of Christianity).

I think this looks best on black.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
Dawn ace
That is a nice find and image
April 11th, 2023  
