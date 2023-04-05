Sign up
279 / 365
Returning Home
One of our Amish neighbors with her daughter returning home after using our phone.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012.
2853
photos
175
followers
167
following
Kathy
ace
The little girl looks so cute in her kerchief.
April 8th, 2023
