353 / 365
Brighten Up My Day
Another angle of the flowers I picked for my wife to brighten up our table. Got to enjoy them while they last.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
1
0
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take."
2938
photos
170
followers
159
following
97% complete
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
350
351
352
353
298
354
355
356
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
15th September 2023 4:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty!
September 19th, 2023
