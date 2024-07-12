Sign up
85 / 365
Hosta Blossom
Our hostas are in bloom and looking wonderful following a brief summer shower.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3066
photos
167
followers
159
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
12th July 2024 4:18pm
Privacy
Public
Kathy
ace
A lovely look at the blooms with the raindrops dripping off their ends.
July 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully lit and captured ! fav
July 18th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
soft and tender ...
July 18th, 2024
