WWYD Challenge by skipt07
24 / 365

WWYD Challenge

My attempt at Delwyn's WWYD challenge

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48668/next-wwyd-challenge-wwyd-225
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take."
Joan Robillard ace
Great response to the challenge
January 6th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Brilliant creativity and it looks such fun
January 6th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Whom to we have here, Skip? This is a priceless photo!!!
January 6th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
@Weezilou - No, an AI creation. I originally intended to have a young man pushing his sweetheart on a swing, but AI had something else in mind and I kind of liked it
Maybe to show older people, like me, don't stop having fun.
January 6th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond @joansmor - Thank you so much, Joan and Jackie! ❤️❤️
January 6th, 2024  
