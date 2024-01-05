Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
24 / 365
WWYD Challenge
My attempt at Delwyn's WWYD challenge
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48668/next-wwyd-challenge-wwyd-225
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
2983
photos
168
followers
158
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Latest from all albums
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
24
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwyd-225
Joan Robillard
ace
Great response to the challenge
January 6th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Brilliant creativity and it looks such fun
January 6th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Whom to we have here, Skip? This is a priceless photo!!!
January 6th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
@Weezilou
- No, an AI creation. I originally intended to have a young man pushing his sweetheart on a swing, but AI had something else in mind and I kind of liked it
Maybe to show older people, like me, don't stop having fun.
January 6th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@joansmor
- Thank you so much, Joan and Jackie! ❤️❤️
January 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Maybe to show older people, like me, don't stop having fun.