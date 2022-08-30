Previous
Next
Church in Edenbridge, Kent by spanishliz
Photo 1560

Church in Edenbridge, Kent

I took this some time in 1985, I think, when shopping in Edenbridge with my Mum and her friend. This was a scanned photo, as opposed to a negative or slide, like most I've posted this month.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise