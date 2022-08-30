Sign up
Photo 1560
Church in Edenbridge, Kent
I took this some time in 1985, I think, when shopping in Edenbridge with my Mum and her friend. This was a scanned photo, as opposed to a negative or slide, like most I've posted this month.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
church
,
england
,
kent
,
edenbridge
,
analogaugust2022
