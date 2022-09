The Sheriff's Horse

This was probably taken in 1989, when my Mum came to visit me in Spain for the first time. We took a coach trip to Mini-Hollywood, near Almeria, where a number of 'spaghetti westerns' have been made, and which staged shows for the coachloads of tourists. At one point the 'sheriff' tied his horse to the rail just in front of us and indicated we should watch him :) My Mum was chuffed!