Photo 2334
White Tailed
I thought this chap was pretty.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
bird
,
pigeon
