I spied this market display of bananas and couldn't resist capturing it, but had to resort to using the iPhone. There were yellow bananas, green bananas, and brown bananas for some reason. Who buys brown bananas? Anyway, the photo was kind of mundane so I applied a little Topaz magic to make it a little more.....wait for it....a "peeling." Sorry.So looking at the display, there were a LOT of bananas, maybe as many as 30,000 pounds worth.....which of course brought to mind the Harry Chapin song, an oddly fun song about a true story in which a truck crashed while descending a long hill while loaded down with 30,000 pounds of bananas. The driver dies and bananas were thrown everywhere around the vicinity of the crash. Give it a listen and enjoy the story of a truck filled with 30,000 pounds of bananas crashing.