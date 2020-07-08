2020 Motorcycle Adventure Day 1

Well, all of my grand plans to post my photos from this year's motorcycle adventure went right out the window when I found that photos downloaded to the iPad Pro move at the speed of cold molasses. Add in the limited capabilities of the mobile version of Lightroom and I was pretty much incapable of posting for the past few weeks. So it's catch up time for the next several days.



Day 1 had us behind schedule already. I met a local friend from Los Angeles along the route and we were set to meet with another friend from Reno, Nevada, who was supposed to be well ahead of us in Colorado. When we got in touch with him we found that he was spewing oil - always a bit of an issue when rolling down the road on a Harley - and he was in fact behind us. So we stopped short of our intended Day 1 destination and waited for him to catch us.



There were several awesome photo opportunities as we rolled through beautiful Utah. With the setting sun at our backs, the colors were spectacular.......and remained uncaptured by yours truly. Ugh. Trying to make time, I was reluctant to grab my riding partner and say, "Hey, let's stop so I can take some photos." So all I ended up getting was this shot of my constant traveling mate, Sharkishia.



A bit of an explanation here. Our annual event is called "Shark Week," based on the fact that the Harley Road Glide (which all attending the gathering ride) is nicknamed the "shark nose," due to the fairing's resemblance to....well, a shark's nose. It's evolved into an event where people wear shark themed clothing, dress up like sharks, wear shark masks, etc. Silly, but fun too. My bike even has a shark theme in the paint job, so it's almost mandatory to carry my stuffed shark with me. Sharkishia here has been back and forth across the country several times and you can tell by the grunge on her that she's seen a few miles - around 100,000 in fact. She's a trooper!