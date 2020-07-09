2020 Motorcycle Adventure Day 2

After falling behind due to my riding partner's oil leak issue on Day 1, we fell further behind on the second day or our adventure as I was in need of a new rear tire. I knew before departing that I needed a tire - I knew five weeks ago, in fact. But getting the proper tire proved to be more of a challenge than expected. The Corona Virus has made certain items, like specialty rear motorcycle tires, in short supply in addition to delivery options causing all kinds of delays. Having failed in five weeks of trying, I decided I would try to find one on the road, and on Day 2, a dealer informed me that they did in fact have that particular tire in their stock. Plus they said they would take a look at my friend's oil leak.
In addition to putting us behind, we had to divert from our intended route significantly, but we really had no choice if we were planning to get the whole trip in, so off we went to get two bikes serviced.
During the down time while having our bikes worked on, we spent some time at the dealer's small motorcycle museum, which featured a sizable and impressive collection of vintage bikes. Seeing this and several other classic Indian motorcycles, my thoughts went immediately to @Maggiemae, whose husband and father-in-law are forever linked to and most representative of this particular brand. They were in my opinion the most artistically presented motorcycles of them all and I can't get enough of seeing ancient models like these presented in such settings for us to enjoy. I'm sure Burt would have loved this one, Maggie! To many it might look like a beat up old bike, but to lovers of vintage motorcycles it is a thing of pure beauty.