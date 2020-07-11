2020 Motorcycle Adventure Day 4

On day 4, after falling behind schedule and scrambling to make up for that lost time, we succeeded in our objective, arriving in Pittsburgh in time to join several others for sandwiches at Primanti Brothers. Now you might think that busting our butts in order to get a sandwich would be somewhat of a questionable objective. But this isn't just any sandwich!



Primanti Brothers is one of a couple of local restaurants in the Pittsburgh area that serves a regional and unique favorite - a very special bread, lots of meats, topped with french fries and cole slaw on top of the fixin's. Sounds weird, but tastes great!



Although we made it to our goal by dinner time I had hoped to arrive even earlier. Pittsburgh is the town that I grew up in and I don't get back there very often, so I was hoping to arrive with enough time to spare to join the group in a tour of the city and maybe check out some of my childhood haunts. But alas, there was only time for dinner and an initial reunion with some of the good friends that would be making the final leg of the trip to Gettyburg the next day. Maybe another time!