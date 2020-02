it's flamingo friday!

this is an old valentine card that one of the grandsons gave me a long time ago, when they were still little boys and would stay with me on most weekends. i haven't seen the boys for four years now. but they do send me photos to keep up with me on facebook. the older one will be 18 in march while the younger one will be 16 in september. how time flies!



continuing the forms in nature theme for flash of red.