out of this world historic

TP of course is still going strong, strong as new cases are rising as well as death. this covid-19 period is certainly one that the young generation should and must remember to be able to tell their grandchildren, so they would know what to do when this, heavens forbid, should happen again.



our province will have another 28 days of lockdown and the list of essential businesses have been pared down further. i heard in one of the interviews with a doctor infectiologist in one of toronto's biggest hospitals that a facility is being built somewhere to accommodate the mass production of vaccine, once it is found.



another interesting topic that was raised was the number of me getting infected was much higher than women. the answer is obvious: because women are more health conscious than men and we wash our hands more frequently.



the main image isn't mine; it was found and grabbed from the worldwide web. meanwhile, the photos of the roll of TP and the package of TP are my own shots.



no disrespect intended to this important historical feat for mankind.