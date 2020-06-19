Previous
Next
heat quencher by summerfield
Photo 2679

heat quencher

hot and very humid -- i had just dumped my dehumidifier for the fourth time since this morning. and of all days, i had to bake pizza for supper.

i got thinking though that since it was hot and humid, i had an excuse to make the crushed ice dessert that we used to have back in the old country -- a melange of various sweets like chick peas, coconut gel, pineapple gel, sweet plantain, topped with crushed ice and taro ice cream with just a tiny portion of the creme caramel. normally we put milk but of course i can't do that as the ice cream alone would be enough to send me to the loo. it was a refreshing dessert. i'd have more but sleep beckons. i'll catch up with yours tomorrow before the grandson onyx arrive.

-o0o-

finished an introductory chapter. now what do i do?
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
733% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ron ace
That looks scrumptious! And especially appealing against that sparkly white!
June 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise