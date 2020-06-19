heat quencher

hot and very humid -- i had just dumped my dehumidifier for the fourth time since this morning. and of all days, i had to bake pizza for supper.



i got thinking though that since it was hot and humid, i had an excuse to make the crushed ice dessert that we used to have back in the old country -- a melange of various sweets like chick peas, coconut gel, pineapple gel, sweet plantain, topped with crushed ice and taro ice cream with just a tiny portion of the creme caramel. normally we put milk but of course i can't do that as the ice cream alone would be enough to send me to the loo. it was a refreshing dessert. i'd have more but sleep beckons. i'll catch up with yours tomorrow before the grandson onyx arrive.



