it's the squash that could squash

i fell in love with katy's @grammyn squash when i saw it and i knew what i wanted to do with it. no, not eat it as i don't like eating squash. but when i do have it once in a while, i cut them into quarters and steam them. then i eat it with a pat of butter and some brown sugar or maple syrup.
but that's not what i wanted to do with it. the way it's angled, i thought right away of tommy ingberg's photo of a man trying to keep a giant shoe from crushing him. as i didn't want to blatantly plagiarize his work, the squash was a wonderful stand-in.