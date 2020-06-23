Previous
it's the squash that could squash by summerfield
Photo 2684

it's the squash that could squash

i fell in love with katy's @grammyn squash when i saw it and i knew what i wanted to do with it. no, not eat it as i don't like eating squash. but when i do have it once in a while, i cut them into quarters and steam them. then i eat it with a pat of butter and some brown sugar or maple syrup.

but that's not what i wanted to do with it. the way it's angled, i thought right away of tommy ingberg's photo of a man trying to keep a giant shoe from crushing him. as i didn't want to blatantly plagiarize his work, the squash was a wonderful stand-in.

thank you, katy, for letting me use your squash.

you either get squashed or get framed! see the five plus two gang being framed. check us out here: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-06-24
summerfield

@summerfield
@grammyn - thanks, girlfriend!
June 25th, 2020  
katy ace
LOL! Of course! I just love it. FAV. So clever made my photo so much better!! Your inclusion of your shadow is the perfect attention to detail to sell this as believable.
June 25th, 2020  
