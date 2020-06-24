every time i see a rainbow

i was very tired yesterday from the hustling through work which is difficult when you all three lawyers you work for demand something done pronto at the same time. i don't mind it, i actually good at that sort of thing and i get the work done right away. i owe that to my upbringing and training, not just at home but in school as well. when you have a brother who is smart like a whip, sisters who is pretty and get all the attention, you try to overcome that by doing the best you can and believe in yourself and by being dependable and resourceful.
old and tired, that's how i felt yesterday, despite a delicious lunch and fabulous dessert which were eaten in a hurry. by four o'clock i was pooped and ready to sit down and do a bit of reading and relaxation. when i looked up i saw the partially dark sky right in front of me and there, bright with all its wonderful colours was this beautifully awesome rainbow. my tablet which i was reading from flew out of my hands from my excitement as seeing this as i grabbed my camera and got out to the balcony to shoot. i could hear children from other units who were cheering on this phenomenon. their excited chatter actually added to the beauty of this rainbow. it was more vivid than this when it started and stayed that way for quite a long while before the cloud dispersed and the sunlight got brighter, but it made a comeback after a few minutes before fading out completely.
all tiredness gone, i was ready to tackle the evening, first with a beautiful supper of salmon roulade wrapped in the flimsiest phyllo dough and, feeling more the thing, i opened a 2016 bottle of chianti. i should invest more in wine again.