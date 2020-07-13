Previous
time is, time was by summerfield
time is, time was

time is not a friend
nor is it an enemy
time is just is
- the watchmaker's daughter, c.j. archer

this is the pocket watch that i found last weekend among my stuff in my bedside drawer. i really couldn't recall who would've given it to me and when it was given to me. it was in a very nice box which was similar to the office's give away portable chargers quite a few years ago. i hate to think i am starting to have dementia.

upon closer inspection, this is really like those old winding watches, it has three tiny "jewels", rubies methinks because of their colours. and i will have the chance to wear it tomorrow, as i am having a "reunion" with the ladies in that memoir writing course i attended last year. with the appropriate social distancing rules in effect, of course.

for the minimalist challenge being hosted by katy @grammyn https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43765/minimal-challenge-12
summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
KWind ace
Brilliant focus!
July 14th, 2020  
Ingrid
beautiful!
July 14th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Beautiful! Fav
July 14th, 2020  
