the sky went red after i took the photo of the moon. however, i couldn't make up my mind if i was going to dash downstairs and go over to the bridge to take a photo of the red sky above the highway but i knew this is about the time everyone in the building would be arriving from work and the park so the elevators would be busy. in the end, i decided there would be more red sunsets to come. then i started to hum the song and i just had to make a composite.