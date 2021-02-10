the mother ship beckons

to me it looks like a smiling whale. it is the misti-fier i ordered a couple of weeks ago but i'm too lazy to install the whatever has to be installed in it. i was told all i need do is pour water into the thing then some drops of essential oil in the little thing inside the thing, turn it on and le voilà. i ordered it specifically to ward off the smell of cannabis that filters into my living room every time my asshole neighbours go in their balcony to smoke. but i just couldn't muster the effort to connect it. same with the security camera. it's too complicated for me to fiddle with. plus, i don't need the security camera when i'm always home anyway.
a few weeks ago, i responded by way of comment to @marlboromaam mags' blurry post. she started a story and i couldn't help it but put in a continuation. it was similar to the exercise of my old writing group where one would start a paragraph of a potential story, then all 10 of us in the group would write a continuation based on our perspectives. sometimes the story twists to science fiction, to drama, to comedy and mystery thriller. none of mags' commenters picked up on it, but i have had a story idea spinning around in my head for quite sometime, and as usual, i was lazy to put it on paper. until mags' post. so i continued it on my own and i've written almost 4,000 words already. but i had to stop because as thrilling as it was to write, the story is quite turning into something trashy hot like 50 shades of grey. my bestie tells me to continue because that's the part she wants to read. if i continue, i would have to change the names of the characters because when i'm writing and the word flows, i just use the names of people i know and i can't let anyone read it. i might change the plot altogether so it would not be Xrated. 😂i might be excommunicated by the church if they find out i write things like that. the seniors might have a heart attack!