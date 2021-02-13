really, where is the ice cream?

a variation of my chocolate covered cones. if you can believe it, i've been to the grocery store twice since and i still have not procured any ice cream. i must be dying! or just losing it, more likely.



and why the sudden switch to high key? because i tried to shoot this in low key and the chocolate does not show well. plus, i commented on someone's photo who asked for advice on getting the background white so i told him my how-to's. i should stop giving advice to people, they might think i know this photography thing when all i do is "wing it".😜



tagging this for the six-word story challenge.



also for week 7 of the capture52 2021; the prompt this week is negative space food photography.



to make it a grand slam, for the monthly theme of black and white.



tomorrow, the flash of red.