really, where is the ice cream? by summerfield
Photo 2919

really, where is the ice cream?

a variation of my chocolate covered cones. if you can believe it, i've been to the grocery store twice since and i still have not procured any ice cream. i must be dying! or just losing it, more likely.

and why the sudden switch to high key? because i tried to shoot this in low key and the chocolate does not show well. plus, i commented on someone's photo who asked for advice on getting the background white so i told him my how-to's. i should stop giving advice to people, they might think i know this photography thing when all i do is "wing it".😜

tagging this for the six-word story challenge.

also for week 7 of the capture52 2021; the prompt this week is negative space food photography.

to make it a grand slam, for the monthly theme of black and white.

tomorrow, the flash of red.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
katy ace
Beautiful high key especially with the reflections! Excellent execution for 'winging' it!
I am about to head to bed and skipped over my flooded thread (of mainly the same photo!) so I could see your fantastic photo!
February 14th, 2021  
summerfield ace
@grammyn - thanks, girlfriend. goodnight and don't think of me, else you might have nightmares. 😂
February 14th, 2021  
katy ace
@summerfield now that is all I will be able to think of!
February 14th, 2021  
