world wide minute robin by summerfield
Photo 2949

world wide minute robin

i passed by our church on the way to the grocery store to see the progress of these shoots https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2021-03-11 and i'm rather surprised that despite rain and sunshine and some snow and strong winds, the shoots are still the same. in fact, i think they might be dying without anyone knowing what they are. i was told they're snowdrops, but i still want to see and take a photo.

whilst there, i thought i'd wait out the 5:47 mark of this year's worldwide minute event. there were a few robins which were feeding off the seeds and leftover fruits of a tree. they were very round and most of them could not even hop. one guy just sat on the ground and i was very close until i decided to change my lens and abruptly stood up which made the bird fly to the lowest branch of the tree. here's it.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
807% complete

Photo Details

melissa
Such lovely focus! Thanks for participating in World Wide Minute 2021!
March 16th, 2021  
Nada ace
Beautiful focus
March 16th, 2021  
Lin ace
Beautifully captured.
March 16th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Cute capture
March 16th, 2021  
katy ace
Terrific shot of this chubby little guy! i like how cloe the photo is!
March 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Just beautiful!
March 16th, 2021  
The Dog Lady ace
is he fat or cold
Love the pic
March 16th, 2021  
summerfield ace
@dogwoman - both! 😂 🤣
March 16th, 2021  
