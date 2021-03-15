world wide minute robin

i passed by our church on the way to the grocery store to see the progress of these shoots https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2021-03-11 and i'm rather surprised that despite rain and sunshine and some snow and strong winds, the shoots are still the same. in fact, i think they might be dying without anyone knowing what they are. i was told they're snowdrops, but i still want to see and take a photo.
whilst there, i thought i'd wait out the 5:47 mark of this year's worldwide minute event. there were a few robins which were feeding off the seeds and leftover fruits of a tree. they were very round and most of them could not even hop. one guy just sat on the ground and i was very close until i decided to change my lens and abruptly stood up which made the bird fly to the lowest branch of the tree. here's it.
Love the pic