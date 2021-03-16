snowdrops paintings

one of the ladies at church suggested i make a series of paintings of a subject. when the suggestion was made, i had been looking for snowdrops around the neighbourhood but couldn't find any. i did find a tutorial on youtube on how to paint snow drops (left) and looking through my first 365 album, i found that i have photos of snowdrops but i didn't know then that they were called snowdrops (i used to call them "pretty white flowers too early for spring"). i combined two of my unposted photos (centre) into one painting and i even managed to incorporate bokehs on it. the third is modeled after one of my earlier faves which is a photo from richard sayer's album of rain-drenched snowdrop flowers.



this same lady called me one day to tell me that she and the ladies fellowship committee had been talking about having an elegant tea party (when the pandemic ends and we are once again safe to mingle at church) and have my paintings displayed so everyone can enjoy them. it's funny how every sunday during our zoom service that they'd be looking behind me examining what new painting i have on display. last sunday, after the service they were all chatting and i left my seat to do something else in the kitchen when suddenly i heard them talking about my paintings. they were all peering close into their monitors trying to figure out what some some of the newer frames were about.