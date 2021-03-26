i spy with my naked eye

a hooded person texting on the phone.



life in a highrise looks intriguing. sometimes i think that the people in the condo across from ours could see me. i only have lace curtains so i doubt they'd have a good view or could even see the inside of my unit. but then if some of them i could see despite their sheer curtains then that could work both ways, too.



in any case, you see different kinds of activities on these balconies, especially during the summer. some of them would have a lot of plants, a large grill would materialize despite it being banned by management. some would stand by the balcony door almost naked but staring at their cellular. a couple of women would pace around the narrow balcony as their form of exercise. but what's going on inside?