seeing rainbows

towards the first kilometer of my walk, there's a building with a lush lawn and the sprinklers are turned on about the time i pass by. this morning the sprinkler way to the right (not seen here) got me. i normally try to gage their movements so that i wouldn't get sprayed on by the cold water. i was able to dodge the unseen sprinkler. however, i spotted a vivid rainbow on this one so i stopped to take a photo. i backtracked a few steps to get the angle where the rainbow was visible. big mistake: the unseen sprinkler had completed it's rotation and got me! my back was soaked, but thankfully not my iphone. then as i was checking that my phone didn't get wet, this one got me, too. actually with the temperature already kicking in at 19 degrees, the spray was not an unwelcome one. it just caught me by surprise.