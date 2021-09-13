an apple a day

i have lost twenty-five pounds since the end of may. modifying my diet and taking daily walks really helped. how do i know i lost weight? because the doctor's scale said so. and i can suck in and hold my tummy again, plus, i've already removed all the extenders of my brassieres, and my XL clothes that i bought the last three years are all too big and my old clothes are fitting me again. i'm determined to show my family doctor that i can bring down my sugar and cholesterol to an acceptable level by the end of this month. my sugar was at twelve and my cholesterol was at ten (it's been ten since forever, i don't understand all the concern). i need to bring down the sugar to seven and the cholesterol to five. tall orders! or my doctor would put me on medication.



my naturopath doctor asked if i'm not missing my favourite treats. frankly, i do but i don't crave anymore. i still have treats around the house, but i've been ignoring them. gone are the days when i would sit down with a pack of ginger cookies and eat it in one sitting. now it's apple and hummus or apple-smoked cheddar.



bon appetit!