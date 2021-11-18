just do it!

i forgot about this. i passed by this at the bus stop the other morning during my walk. traffic was waiting for the lights to change and i did see one car with window down the person in the passenger seat taking a picture of me taking a picture of this. 🤣 so i gave them a thumbs up!



there was nobody about except for the traffic. if i had my walking stick with me i'd have probed its contents but won't risk it with bare hands, no way. the scarf on the very top looked new and clean and the bag itself isn't very ragged. so, at best, this belonged to a hapless homeless person; at worst, it's an exchange of money, perhaps for ransom or for drugs. in which case, i left it alone when the lights changed and i could cross to the other side to continue my walk. it was still there until this morning (thursday).