why wouldn't i hoard when this is one of the secrets to my successfully reversing diabetes and lowering cholesterol and getting rein of the weight loss i've been striving since... well, since i gained too much weight!
ground ceylon cinnamon. it is much more expensive than regular cinnamon but it has only 0.03 to 0.04% coumarin. other cinnamon has up to 0.08% coumarin, a natural ingredient which carries a risk for causing liver damage or failure in sensitive individuals when eaten regularly or in large quantities. plus ceylon cinnamon, considered the "true cinnamon", tastes sweeter.
these were the last four bottles. one would last me six months. i sprinkle it on my oatmeal for breakfast, most mornings.
-o0o-
i must confess, i've never read any dr. seuss books. we had them at home growing up but i was never interested in cartoonish books. when we brought the grandkids a while back to see 'the lorax', i was asleep more than 50% of the time, probably snoring loudly and drooling blatantly 🤣. but dr. seuss is the theme this week over at five plus two. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-11-17