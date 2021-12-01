Previous
apple and spice and everything nice by summerfield
Photo 3201

apple and spice and everything nice

sometimes it's better not to overthink what you have to post. just let go of the flow.

growing up in the old country, Christmas had the scent of apple. i remember coming home from visiting relatives on Christmas morning, we passed by the little market and the outside perimetre was rife with apple vendors. there was of course the occasional sunkist oranges and the local citrus fruits, but the apple scent was more prominent. i convinced my mother that i should buy a bag of apples but by the time we reached home the twelve that i bought had been reduced to seven. needless to say, i had a tummy ache attack in the middle of the night.

