a spoonful of 365

borrowing inspiration from the artist victoria ivanova (she was the featured artist in the artist challenge back in late 2020). hers was a low key shot, this is a high key emulation. i had a thorough examination of her portfolio and boy, the woman must have a lot of time in her hands!



there's a bit of challenge in the execution of this shot. i had to hold for ten long seconds the teaspoon (a sundae spoon if you will) at the very end of its handle while tipping it down towards the cup, with the three uncooperative dice. i didn't realize that my hand shakes so that was another problem.



-o0o-



i went out at mid day to get something at the grocery store. the sidewalks were covered in melting ice; it was difficult to ascertain if the shiny pavement was ice or just wet. it was worse when i came back after an hour and a half as the wind had picked up and the sun lower so that most of the sidewalks were under the shadows of the buildings. the whole stretch of a good block and a half was just covered in ice. at first i was walking like an old decrepit old woman and then i couldn't stand it anymore, i saw a break and made for the road. luckily no cars passed but my phone rang and i made the mistake of answering it. then back in the sidewalk, a young man wearing sneakers were walking like a decrepit old woman and stopped right in the middle. i told him to walk in the brittle ice rather than on the sidewalk. turned out he's from the same building. he said he's new in canada and this is his first winter. i told him to get himself a good pair of winter boots. he said he has a pair but it didn't look cool. i told him, you will look stupid when you're wearing crutches because you've fallen on the ice and broke your leg. i have really become an old grumpy so-and-so!