let 'em eat red velvet cake

this is a small cake; a cakelet, if you will. good for 4 people if you're not too much into sweet things, or just for one if you want to indulge. it was on sale at the grocery store today and i wanted to have a piece of cake. i forgot that i have a big slice in my freezer.



super busy again today i had a late lunch and went over my time again. tomorrow i am expected to be in the office. my head feels heavy since last night so maybe i should test myself tomorrow morning before i set out.



another entry for the six-word story challenge. also, i know there is a layer or layers challenge, i just couldn't remember. must be technique or mundane, whatever.