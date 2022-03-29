Previous
let 'em eat red velvet cake by summerfield
Photo 3319

let 'em eat red velvet cake

this is a small cake; a cakelet, if you will. good for 4 people if you're not too much into sweet things, or just for one if you want to indulge. it was on sale at the grocery store today and i wanted to have a piece of cake. i forgot that i have a big slice in my freezer.

super busy again today i had a late lunch and went over my time again. tomorrow i am expected to be in the office. my head feels heavy since last night so maybe i should test myself tomorrow morning before i set out.

another entry for the six-word story challenge. also, i know there is a layer or layers challenge, i just couldn't remember. must be technique or mundane, whatever.
summerfield

@summerfield
Esther Rosenberg ace
Yum, that looks so good.
March 30th, 2022  
