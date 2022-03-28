dino's jacket

saw this near my sister's building in downtown toronto.



going to the restaurant, we saw it on the ground but there was a couple who were debating what could've happened to the owner of the little jacket. because really, how can you lose your child's jacket? but i guess maybe the adult has more than two children and it could've dropped from someone's hold without realizing it. but yesterday was a very cold day so it couldn't be a case of a child getting warm and taking off his/her jacket. in any case, when we walked back to my sister's apartment, the jacket's been set up as such, perhaps for the real owner to see and recognize it right away. i couldn't pass up the opportunity to take a photo then.



-o0o-

this morning, despite the -13 celsius i went for my morning walk. i had to wear my winter boots as it was very cold last night and the snow from the day before had melted a bit so i didn't take the chance of encountering rough ice patches during the 3.5 km walk. everything went smoothly though and as i was passing the third bridge i felt my neck stiffen so i did some neck stretches whilst walking. i turned to the right and saw bare brown trees and the train track dusted with snow. then i turned to the left and soaked in the golden sunshine and more ugly brown trees and cars zipping by. did those a couple of times -- right, trees, train tracks; left, trees, cars, sunshine, then blue sky! what the... why blue sky ahead of me? well, it was a split second thing, i stepped on a very small patch of ice, about the size of my palm because i stopped paying attention to what was ahead of me, and i slipped. in a matter of a split second, i managed to assess if i had a broken bone, or a bump in my head. luckily i was fine. i think my pride was more damaged than anything else. good thing there was nobody about and perhaps the cars zipping along the road didn't notice. then going back, i realized i lost my right glove, tarnation!