cars turning left, cars turning right

this is my submission for this week's long shutter theme for 52frames. shot from my balcony in -8 celcius feeling like -15 celcius. the white light strips are coming from the south.



when i was young i had a great fear of hearing the sound of airplanes. of course it didn't help that we lived quite near the airport and the american military base. my father loved to tell stories of me as a little girl, when hearing the USAFE planes, i would climb up to his neck crying and screaming. it also didn't help that my father would always talk about his experiences during the japanese occupation of the old country. until i was a teenager, i would wake up sweating as the revving plane engine sounds culminate in my dreams. only after i had my first plane trip did the fear and the dreams die away.



now, it has come back. with all the unwelcome news about wars and invasions, and the threat of nuclear war, had me regressing. every night, i am jolted out of whatever i am doing whenever a low flying plane passes by. i know the sound of those military planes from the sound of the commercial ones that fly higher. i have prepared a backpack full of essentials should there be a need to evacuate, but evacuate where? as you know our province is just plain flat and there are no mountain caves from which we could hide. my niece's son tells me the kind of war happening in europe is not going to happen in canada or the states. if russia wants to have war with the americans, it will only take a push of a button. push buttons war, that's great. we'd all be dead in no time.