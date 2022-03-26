Previous
mouth-blown by summerfield
Photo 3316

mouth-blown

this beautiful mouth-blown glass witch ball comes from the UK. legends suggest that witch balls were used for protection against evil spells, curses, negativity, sickness, and ill fortune. traditionally, it is hung in an east window but any area around the home or even outside in the garden is a perfect spot to place a witch ball to ward off negative energy.

this morning, my sister and i went to the funeral service for the husband of her friend. it was quite touching as all funeral services are wont to go. quite a few people came up to me and by the looks on their faces i knew i should know or remember them but sadly i couldn't place them anywhere in the past 25 or so years. they had thought that because i am almost near the age of the deceased that i probably have alzheimer's or dementia. even my sister's friend's mother, a 95-year-old woman, recognized me and to my shame i couldn't recognize her. so i went there technically knowing only my sister's friend and her deceased husband.

coming home, i got caught in a hailstorm, first time ever since i came to canada. the hails were the size of a regular pearl bead and it came so suddenly. i was at the bus stop and the bus was approaching, for a while i could not decide whether to get on the bus or enjoy the hailstorm even though it was quite painful on the face. i caught some but by the time i got off, they had melted. i have seen hails before but all those times i was inside and the hails were mostly very tiny. there was a time i wished for hails the size of a golf ball but as much as i would've enjoyed it, most people, especially those who are driving, probably wouldn't as damage from hails aren't covered by insurance unless the policy has a special clause.

i'm behind in commenting; i shall try and catch up with your photos in the next day or so.
summerfield

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful design on this glass witch ball. Would be pretty to hang a few around. I like how you composed it, with a break in the iron works.
It must have been an emotional draining day with the funeral and traveling with hail, but it shows once again how wrong of a lady you are.
March 27th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
That is such a beautiful ball
March 27th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Thanks for sharing about a witch ball. I had never heard of this before. Glad you enjoyed your hailstorm
March 27th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how cute!
March 27th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
So beautiful! I guess witches only like ugly things! fav
March 27th, 2022  
