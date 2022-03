most of the birds around here don't fly south anymore, due to humans feeding the birds and other wildlife. in parks and by the lakeside, large signs tell people to not feed the wildlife and a lot of people blatantly ignore the signs. some would even buy stale bread at the bakery and deliberately feed the wildlife. so these guys must be thinking, why fly south when we're being fed here anyway. yes, indeed, why. humans are very bad enablers!-o0o-the weather's been bad these last couple of days. good thing it's the theme this week for five plus two. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-03-30