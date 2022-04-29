shadow playing in the sunshine

miss fleming-gough was happy to just stay in the bright sunshine after being jarred and then caged the last two days. we hit 14 degrees today with a cloudless sky all day through. too bad, there's going to be rain later on.this is almost a half-and-half shot, a precursor to next month's theme/challenge. i realized that there was no notice yet posted for the may half and half. i checked nicole campbell's album and found she hasn't posted since december. so i took it upon myself to host the half and half theme. i hope you will join me.