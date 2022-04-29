Previous
shadow playing in the sunshine by summerfield
Photo 3350

shadow playing in the sunshine

miss fleming-gough was happy to just stay in the bright sunshine after being jarred and then caged the last two days. we hit 14 degrees today with a cloudless sky all day through. too bad, there's going to be rain later on.

this is almost a half-and-half shot, a precursor to next month's theme/challenge. i realized that there was no notice yet posted for the may half and half. i checked nicole campbell's album and found she hasn't posted since december. so i took it upon myself to host the half and half theme. i hope you will join me.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46498/may-half-and-half-2022-edition
summerfield

Photo Details

katy ace
A marvelous use of light and shadow to highlight Miss FG

I forgot that Nicole is not posting this year Nice of you to pick up the challenge
April 30th, 2022  
summerfield ace
@grammyn - is she okay though?
April 30th, 2022  
katy ace
@summerfield I think so. She announced that she wouldn't be posting and I have forgotten why. Life in general I believe. I know she had started a new job once or twice actually and it took lots of her time
April 30th, 2022  
katy ace
From Nicole's last posting

This is also my final photo of my project. Thank you to everyone who has commented and dab’s my photos thus year. I appreciate each and everyone. I also apologise for not being able to comment on your own images as much as I would have liked. My life is crazy busy and unfortunately I don’t get very much free time.
April 30th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Delightful
April 30th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Does the half 'n'half so neatly!
April 30th, 2022  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Creative!
April 30th, 2022  
Julie ace
Love this one!
April 30th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love this! Creative shot!
April 30th, 2022  
