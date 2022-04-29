Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3350
shadow playing in the sunshine
miss fleming-gough was happy to just stay in the bright sunshine after being jarred and then caged the last two days. we hit 14 degrees today with a cloudless sky all day through. too bad, there's going to be rain later on.
this is almost a half-and-half shot, a precursor to next month's theme/challenge. i realized that there was no notice yet posted for the may half and half. i checked nicole campbell's album and found she hasn't posted since december. so i took it upon myself to host the half and half theme. i hope you will join me.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46498/may-half-and-half-2022-edition
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
9
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5392
photos
205
followers
133
following
917% complete
View this month »
3343
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
29th April 2022 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2022
,
summerfield-flamingo
,
summerfield-30shots2022
katy
ace
A marvelous use of light and shadow to highlight Miss FG
I forgot that Nicole is not posting this year Nice of you to pick up the challenge
April 30th, 2022
summerfield
ace
@grammyn
- is she okay though?
April 30th, 2022
katy
ace
@summerfield
I think so. She announced that she wouldn't be posting and I have forgotten why. Life in general I believe. I know she had started a new job once or twice actually and it took lots of her time
April 30th, 2022
katy
ace
From Nicole's last posting
This is also my final photo of my project. Thank you to everyone who has commented and dab’s my photos thus year. I appreciate each and everyone. I also apologise for not being able to comment on your own images as much as I would have liked. My life is crazy busy and unfortunately I don’t get very much free time.
April 30th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Delightful
April 30th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Does the half 'n'half so neatly!
April 30th, 2022
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Creative!
April 30th, 2022
Julie
ace
Love this one!
April 30th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love this! Creative shot!
April 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I forgot that Nicole is not posting this year Nice of you to pick up the challenge
This is also my final photo of my project. Thank you to everyone who has commented and dab’s my photos thus year. I appreciate each and everyone. I also apologise for not being able to comment on your own images as much as I would have liked. My life is crazy busy and unfortunately I don’t get very much free time.