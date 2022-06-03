Previous
Next
in the light of the morning sun by summerfield
Photo 3385

in the light of the morning sun

a lone bunch of maple leaves grew halfway down a tree's trunk. just the one. you'd think that it probably is acrophobic and didn't want to be way up there. the tree is probably more than a hundred years old as the trunk is really wide. the red leaves look lovely in the morning sun, the iphone didn't do much justice with the shot though.

i was asked to go to the walk-in clinic this morning so the doctor could check me out. he decided or diagnosed that i have bronchitis. he didn't give me any antibiotic for the sinus infection but prescribed an inhaler and a sinus rinse. he checked my breathing and sent me to have my chest x-rayed. he wouldn't look at my knee as apparently at walk-ins they would only treat one ailment and the knee is not related to the bronchitis. i was so pissed i actually had a coughing fit that he thought he should call emergency. i so wanted to whack his bald head but he was very tall and i figured i wouldn't be able to reach it to give him a good whacking. so i'm still suffering from the stupid cough, the stupid sinus and the stupid knee which is of course not related to the sinus and the cough. duh!
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise