in the light of the morning sun

a lone bunch of maple leaves grew halfway down a tree's trunk. just the one. you'd think that it probably is acrophobic and didn't want to be way up there. the tree is probably more than a hundred years old as the trunk is really wide. the red leaves look lovely in the morning sun, the iphone didn't do much justice with the shot though.



i was asked to go to the walk-in clinic this morning so the doctor could check me out. he decided or diagnosed that i have bronchitis. he didn't give me any antibiotic for the sinus infection but prescribed an inhaler and a sinus rinse. he checked my breathing and sent me to have my chest x-rayed. he wouldn't look at my knee as apparently at walk-ins they would only treat one ailment and the knee is not related to the bronchitis. i was so pissed i actually had a coughing fit that he thought he should call emergency. i so wanted to whack his bald head but he was very tall and i figured i wouldn't be able to reach it to give him a good whacking. so i'm still suffering from the stupid cough, the stupid sinus and the stupid knee which is of course not related to the sinus and the cough. duh!