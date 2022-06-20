Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3402
what is it? #1
the challenge this week over at 52frames is 'abstract', the extra challenge being 'macro'. i'm not sure how it is going to pan out for me so what i will do is post a couple or so in here this week and see if you can guess what it is.
sooooo....is this abstract enough, you think?
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5450
photos
202
followers
128
following
932% complete
View this month »
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th June 2022 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
summerfield-52frames
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close