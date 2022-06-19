it's the band with no name

my sister and i had lunch at our favourite fish house and walked the 12-kilometer danforth avenue. which was so wrong just when the knee was feeling fine and then i subjected it to that long walk. near the end, we decided to sit down and rest for a while at the strip mall called 'the big carrot'. a band had started to set up near the sidewalk and when we decided to get up and continue on our way, they played the beatles' "get back" in slower, almost jazzy tempo. i retrieved a $20 bill from my purse and my sister's eyes widened and said "you're going to give $20?" and i told her that there are four of them. but then i decided to take a video even though they had already started the song. when they finished, i commended them on a superb performance while i was bent down to put in the money. they thanked me and when the lead singer saw the $20, he said "raising the bar, i like that, thank you!" then he went on to say that the cost of living has significantly rose, inflation had set in, but the cost of live music is still affordable. i told the keyboard player that it was a $20 well spent.



the way they played, which was really good, i hope that they would've earned a lot for this gig.